EMU Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Cemal Geneş at Isias Hotel Rubble

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office released a statement on the work conducted by EMU academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Cemal Geneş at Isias Hotel rubbles.

“On 14 February 2023 at 09:00, Eastern Mediterranean University Engineering Faculty, Industrial Engineering Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Cemal Geneş arrived at Isias Hotel rubbles in Adıyaman and conducted inspections regarding the matter.

Moreover, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Geneş met with the prosecutor conducting the investigation and was informed that an expert report on the collapse of the hotel was being prepared.

The relevant prosecutor also emphasized that the relatives of our children, teachers and parents who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster should immediately file a criminal complaint to the relevant regional prosecutor's office in order to punish the people who are responsible.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Geneş also contacted with local engineers and gathered information regarding the building in question.

An extensive inspection will be conducted on the matter and findings will be shared with the public.”

Eastern Mediterranean University

