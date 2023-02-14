Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino in Washington, D.C.  They discussed shared concerns regarding recent PRC actions and reaffirmed their continued support and coordination on supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.  They also expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria in the wake of the recent devastating earthquakes and highlighted our shared commitment to supporting recovery efforts.

