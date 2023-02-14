‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing Named Winner of the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing is thrilled to have been named a 2023 national Top Workplace. The award measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, compensation and connection. The award reflects how employees at ‘58 feel about the company, both in the workplace and out in the field when helping customers with their foundation repair and waterproofing needs.



In a statement about the company and how it defines itself as a Top Workplace, Todd Prosan, the President and Co-Owner of ’58 Foundations said, “A large part of what defines the ‘58 difference in our industry is our commitment to our team members and customers. Just as we make every effort to promote our employee’s growth, we work very hard to provide our customers with the best engineered quality solution that will protect their foundations for years and years.”

“This award is indicative of the effort we put into the waterproofing, crawl space, foundation and mold removal services we offer,” Prosan said. “Our employees love to take care of our customers and our money-back guarantee and lifetime warranty let them know that the company stands behind everything they do.”

About ’58 Foundations & Waterproofing

’58 Foundations & Waterproofing , inventor of the interior basement waterproofing system, has been providing five-star customer experiences in basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation, foundation repair, and mold removal since 1958. ’58 Foundations & Waterproofing offers an industry-unique combination of a money-back guarantee and life-of-the-structure warranty—the ultimate protection for homeowners. Our award-winning company, including the USA Today network’s Top Workplaces award, the BBB’s Torch Award for Ethics, and Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies award has helped hundreds of thousands of customers repair their basement and crawl space. Our quality products make homes healthier and more energy efficient… our honest methods delight our customers!

