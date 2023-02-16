Triad MLS renews SavvyCard® for Real Estate member benefit

SavvyCard for Real Estate provides REALTORS® with a suite of tools for engaging and converting prospects, and improving their service to customers.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triad MLS , based in Greensboro, NC, has signed a new multi-year agreement with SavvyCard, a leading marketing and engagement software company, to continue to provide SavvyCard for Real Estate to its more than 7,000 subscribers.SavvyCard for Real Estate is a marketing and lead generation solution for REALTORSand their listings. The software is designed to improve lead capture and conversion, streamline marketing, and empower referral processes. Leveraging MLS data, SavvyCard features unique brand and listing tools that drive follow-up and referral interactions between agents, consumers, and trusted home service providers. The SavvyCard platform automatically generates digital business cards for every agent and single-property websites for every residential, condo, land, and rental listing in the MLS, facilitating push-button marketing options for both listing and sales agents.“Our goal at Triad MLS is to provide tools our members can use to help fuel their business success,” said Richard B. Renton, Jr., Triad MLS CEO. “SavvyCard for Real Estate is being used by more than 40% of our subscribers to do just that. Signing a new contract with SavvyCard was an easy decision based on the high engagement with this digital tool during the past four years. It empowers our subscribers to efficiently work each step in the sales process, from marketing and lead capture to customer engagement and referrals.”“We’re excited to continue working with the team at Triad MLS and providing valuable business tools to their agents and brokers,” said Warren Dow, SavvyCard’s GM of Real Estate. “Triad’s subscribers have among the highest usage rates in the country. It’s truly rewarding to see the SavvyCard software built into the daily routine of so many real estate professionals.”

