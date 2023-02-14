Video Analytics Market

Technological advancement in deep learning, AI & edge computing has led to an improvement in efficiency & accuracy of video analytics, further boosting market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Video Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 21.77 Billion by 2027 |Top Players such as -Intellivision, Verint & Quognify." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global video analytics market size was valued at USD 4,102.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 21,778.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in demand for IP-based security cameras, concerns over public safety and security, surge in volume of unstructured video data, and increase in government surveillance activities drive the growth of the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment costs on systems and infrastructures and increase in number of false alarm alerts hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning along with need for edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications present new growth opportunities.

The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, critical infrastructure, airports, public transport, police, defense and security, smart cities, hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, mining, and others. By region, the video analytics industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global video analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to adoption by industries such as banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), education, and healthcare to prevent cyber-attacks or data breaching.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global video analytics market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in need to monitor the premises or any facility by obtaining precise image analysis, carrying out real-time processing, and achieving enhanced accuracy.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global video analytics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position by 2027. This is due to increased demand for business intelligence and increase in demand for technologically enhanced public safety infrastructure.

Some of the key video analytics industry players profiled in the report include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The demand for video analytics software increased for emerging use cases including mask detection, maintaining social distancing, facial recognition, tracking patient inflow, contact tracing, and others to ensure safety during the pandemic.

● Market players have been developing advanced and innovative offerings to meet the changing demands in various applications. Their software and services are focused on enhancing safety in public places and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

