BARBEQUES GALORE TO HOST INFLUENCER COOK-OFF BENEFITING THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION
Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barbeques Galore, 18225 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, California 90504TORRANCE, CA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Spring BBQ Cook-Off" event, which will take place on April 15, 2023, is announced by Barbeques Galore. The American Heart Association will receive a $1,000 donation in their honor during this influential barbecue cook-off, and all attendees and customers will have the option of contributing more money of their own.
At their Barbeques Galore Torrance location on the aforementioned date during the hours of 11 AM to 3 PM. The "Spring BBQ Cook-Off" event will include some top-tier grilling influences, including:
Chris Apple: Chris Apple, a native of Philadelphia, is the culinary genius behind the renowned homemade rubs at White Bulls BBQ. Owner and founder of @whitebullsbbq, which was inspired by a friend's smoker and swiftly rose to prominence as one of the industry's most rapidly expanding BBQ brands.
Chuck Matto: TikTok barbecuing sensation and featured on “Fire Masters” on the Cooking Channel, Chuck Matto is a rising star in the grilling world with his enthusiastic personality and eye-catching food! The creative mind behind the TikTok sensation, @ChucksFlavor Train, Matto serves up both charm and fun with his deliciously barbecued food!
The following presenters will be honored by this magnificent event, the "Spring BBQ Cook-Off":
George Lopez Brewing Co. Torrance's famous Brews Hall has teamed up with George Lopez to bring you all the fun and flavor of Mexican-style beers. Carefully developed and masterfully tested to pay tribute to authentic Mexican-style flavors, the George Lopez Brewing Co. is proud of its wide range of beers that will leave everyone happily bellowing "Ta Loco!"
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Serving over 80 years of classic Texas barbecue, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has become one of America's largest family-owned restaurants for all things Texas barbecue. With more than 550 locations in 44 states, Dickey's Barbecue Pit stays true to its family legacy of authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue.
LAist believes in telling authentic stories that celebrate the lives and creativity of Los Angeles. Non-profit and member-supported, the LAist's mission is to elevate the city through great, accurate, and fact-based local news and journalism.
Free food, live music, raffles, giveaways, IG/TikTok food influencers, local small businesses, and free entrance will all be present at the event.
There will be no sales taxes applied to in-store transactions made on that day, which will add to the event's specialness. Please email Joe Acosta at Joe.acosta@bbqgalore.com if any nearby or small businesses are interested in taking part in our event.
About Barbeques Galore
Barbeques Galore is the nation’s largest specialty retailer of grills and outdoor living products, established in the U.S. in 1980. We have retail stores concentrated throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, where the sun shines often and outdoor living is a year-round indulgence. With millions of grill sales under our belt, we pride ourselves on the expert knowledge of our online customer service reps. and our in-store sales associates. They will always take the time to help you shop for the right grill for your home, business, or recreational activity. Whether it’s a small portable grill or a complete custom island we have options for every space and budget.
Other