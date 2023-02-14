HUMBL Announces Sports Marketing Partnerships with Mixed Martial Artists Ovince Saint Preux of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Jose Mariscal of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA)

San Diego, CA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. HMBL HUMBL® announced today sports marketing programs with two mixed martial artists, Jose Mariscal, fighting under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) umbrella and Ovince Saint Preux who fights in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).



Jose Mariscal (12-6-0), a rising featherweight, will be fighting as the Main Event at LFA 153, February 17, 2023 inside the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana just outside of Chicago, Illinois. The entire main card of the fight will be televised worldwide via UFC Fight Pass beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The partnership with Jose Mariscal features a HUMBL logo across Mariscal's fight shorts, HUMBL logo placement on his fight banner, social media mentions, social conversation and all his cornermen in HUMBL branded apparel.

Ovince Saint Preux (26-16-0), will be taking on Phillipe Lins (15-5-0) in a Light Heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night, February 18, 2023 inside the UFC APEX in Enterprise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan area. On the undercard, OSP's fight will be televised worldwide via UFC Fight Pass via ESPN+ with fights starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

The relationship with Ovince Saint Preux includes a day in the life "vlog" to be viewed primarily on HUMBL Social, logo placement on fight week apparel and HUMBL branded social media activations through fighter-owned channels.

HUMBL will also activate and support the relationships across the HUMBL platforms including its search engine, social media and authenticated, signed merchandise. Both Jose Mariscal and Ovince Saint Preux are users of HUMBL Social and will connect with fans through their independently verified HUMBL profiles; as well as help educate HUMBL customers and fighting fans on the importance of real profiles, products and reviews on web3.

HUMBL is a web3 platform with consumer and commercial divisions. The company integrates its core product lines across the HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social Media, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Authentics.

