Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2030 at a 9.4% CAGR

The global water desalination equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 31.70 billion by 2030, and expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%. Water shortage, depletion of freshwater sources, and rapid improvements in desalination technologies are expected to boost the growth of the water desalination equipment market.

Deteriorating environmental issues such as changing weather patterns, increased pollution, and deforestation have resulted in water scarcity and drought-like conditions over the world. Various governments are investing in the development of desalination facilities to tackle this scenario, which is projected to drive the market. For instance, in June 2019, the state government of Tamil Nadu laid a foundation stone for the construction of a third desalination plant worth USD 178.83 million in Chennai.

The growing use of renewable energy to desalinate water is gaining market traction because traditional methods require a significant amount of energy to operate, making them expensive and impractical for use in developing nations. Over the forecast period, such advancements are expected to drive demand for water desalination equipment.

Key players such as Veolia and Suez have subsidiary companies that benefit from their parent companies' international footprint. Many corporations are also investing in outsourcing R&D centres in developing countries, which may be leveraged to increase their geographical presence while lowering overall manufacturing costs by purchasing raw materials from the area market.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Report Highlights

The demand for reverse osmosis technology accounted for 55.4% of the global revenue share in 2022, because of its low installation cost, ease of processing, ability to treat diverse types of feed water, and low chemical usage

The municipal segment accounted for a 52.1% share of the global revenue in 2022 because of the growing urban population and expanding megacities, which are putting a strain on limited water sources, market growth is expected to accelerate.

The demand for seawater source is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the growing scarcity of water for domestic and industrial usage, which is likely to be a major driver in increasing demand for seawater desalination

Middle East & Africa accounted for 50.0% of the global revenue share in 2022, due to the region's paucity of water resources, which is anticipated to produce a considerable demand for water desalination equipment over the projection period

