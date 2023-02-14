Submit Release
CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") CJT announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliot LLP, 53rd floor, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario Tuesday, April 11h, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America and select international destinations, providing dedicated, ACMI, CMI and international charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet owns/operates a fleet of 40 aircraft.

