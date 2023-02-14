Daniel J. Hilferty Joins Comcast Spectacor as Chief Executive Officer, Dave Scott to Continue as Chairman

Comcast Spectacor today announced Daniel J. Hilferty has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer, effective today. He will partner with Dave Scott, Chairman of the company and Governor of the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, and Valerie Camillo, who was recently named President & CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment this past summer, on managing its portfolio and driving its growth.

Hilferty comes to Comcast Spectacor after leading Philadelphia's successful bid to be a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and continues to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. A highly distinguished CEO with deep roots in Philadelphia, Hilferty was previously at the helm of Independence Blue Cross – one of the nation's leading health insurers – as its President and Chief Executive Officer for 10 years. He has also held many other leadership positions throughout his career, including serving as President and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies and as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at Mercy Health Corporation, all Philadelphia headquartered companies.

"Dan is one of the most dynamic and well-respected business leaders in Philadelphia, across the region, and in many industries," said Scott. "Comcast Spectacor has grown to become a premier sports and entertainment company, and Dan is ideally suited to take it to further heights. He is an outstanding Philadelphia-bred executive with deep experience leading multifaceted organizations. I'm thrilled he has joined us, and he will be a great complement to Valerie and her leadership."

"It's an honor to have this opportunity to be a part of Comcast Spectacor," said Hilferty. "As a longtime Philadelphian who has admired the company for decades and is a tenacious Flyers fan, I'm excited about Comcast Spectacor and its future. I look forward to working with Dave and Valerie and the many other talented leaders of this storied organization."

Highly effective in the Philadelphia community, Hilferty serves as lead Independent Director of Essential Utilities, Chair of Healthpilot and Philadelphia Soccer 2026, and is on the Board of FS Investments Credit Income Fund. He earned an undergraduate degree from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and a master's degree in public administration from American University.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that also operates Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the Wells Fargo Center arena and complex, the Spectacor Gaming division and a portfolio of professional sports teams that include the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Overwatch League's Seoul Infernal, the National Lacrosse League's Philadelphia Wings and the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Visit us at www.ComcastSpectacor.com for more information.

