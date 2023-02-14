Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business Garners Top Spots in Online MBA Rankings with U.S. News & World Report and Poets&Quants for 2023

Santa Clara University's online MBA lands in the Poets&Quants top 10 Best Online MBA Programs and U.S. News & World Report's top 50 Best Online MBA Programs.

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business has earned top spots among two national online MBA rankings lists. Poets&Quants ranks SCU's online MBA among the top 10 Best Online MBA Programs of 2023, including No. 1 rankings in the Academic Experience and Career Outcomes categories for the second consecutive year. U.S. News & World Report ranks the program No. 37 out of 344 programs in their Best Online MBA Programs and No. 2 in California. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Leavey's online graduate programs No. 38 among Online MS in Business Programs (excluding MBA), with top 15 rankings in several specialties. The programs are supported by Chicago-based education technology and service solutions provider, Everspring.

Poets&Quants focuses its annual rankings on three equally weighted categories: quality of incoming students, academic experiences offered by the MBA program and career outcomes of graduates. U.S. News & World Report evaluates online programs based on quality of engagement, student outcomes, student services, technology and other key factors to help students select the best program for their needs.

"These rankings reflect the incredible dedication of our faculty and staff who are committed to delivering the best educational experiences to our students," Ed Grier, dean of the Leavey School of Business said. "Their passion, along with our partners at Everspring, and our unwavering focus on supporting best-in-class learning design and high-touch student engagement strategies are key to our ongoing success."

Since launching the partnership in 2017, Everspring has provided a full suite of support services for the Leavey School's high-caliber online programs, including market research, portfolio planning, digital marketing, program development, instructional design and faculty support, as well as integrated admissions and student services.

In partnership with Everspring, SCU provides a distinctive online MBA program that capitalizes on its premier location, faculty expertise and a strong network of Silicon Valley-based executives and alumni to students across the nation in an accessible online space. The program features the "SVP Dashboard" (Silicon Valley Professional), an innovative and personalized virtual tool that enables students to envision how their coursework aligns with the mastery of crucial leadership skills sought by Silicon Valley employers.

"We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Santa Clara University," said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "This program continues to demonstrate the power of how a strong partnership can deliver high-quality online programs that align with student needs and yield unparalleled learning experiences and outstanding results."

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. The Leavey School of Business offers four online graduate programs designed to broaden students' business knowledge in Marketing, Business Analytics, and Finance and Analytics that develop entrepreneurial leaders of competence, conscience and compassion. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-clara-universitys-leavey-school-of-business-garners-top-spots-in-online-mba-rankings-with-us-news--world-report-and-poetsquants-for-2023-301746655.html

SOURCE Everspring