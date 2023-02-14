Submit Release
Online scoping questionnaires for spring/summer Chinook salmon seasons will be available for public input on Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fish and Game is scoping angler input for upcoming spring and summer Chinook fisheries. In-person meetings are being held the weeks of Feb 13 and 20. Additionally, Fish and Game are gathering online public input from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, for those who are unable to attend in-person meetings. 

The easiest way for the public to view and comment on the scoping questionnaires is online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment, which will be posted online Tuesday, Feb. 21.

After reviewing anglers’ feedback and considering agency goals, season proposals will be developed and presented to the commission at the meeting in Boise on March 16 for spring Chinook seasons. Summer Chinook seasons are set by the commission in May or June.

Fisheries managers typically propose seasons based on run forecasts and then adjust accordingly when they get a better understanding of the actual run sizes based on fish counts at the Columbia and Snake river dams.

