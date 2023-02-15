Anthony Ladd Joins Award-Winning Retail Tech Scale-Up Quorso as VP Product

Anthony Ladd is a 13-year veteran of the retail industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorso, the pioneer in powering field leader productivity, announced today the appointment of Anthony Ladd as VP Product. Ladd will be responsible for helping shape the strategic direction of the platform and supporting the company’s rapid growth.

Ladd brings over 13 years of retail and retail technology experience to Quorso. Most recently, he was VP Product at Legion Technologies, a leading workforce management solution. Prior to Legion, Ladd was Senior Director of Next Gen Retail at Dollar General, where he implemented new technologies to improve the productivity and lives of Dollar General’s 19,000+ store teams. Mr. Ladd has a deep understanding of the pressures facing store leaders and the ways in which technology, when selected carefully and implemented effectively, can have a huge impact.

“Having Anthony as our customer during his time at Dollar General was invaluable,” said Julian Mills, CEO and Co-Founder of Quorso. “He is thoughtful, rational, knows the space inside-out and has seen the transformative impact of our technology from the get-go. We could not be more delighted to have him on board and know he will drive strategic and effective advancements to our product strategy and capabilities.”

“I’m excited to join a company focused on helping retail field leaders drive tangible results,” said Anthony Ladd of Quorso. “Store and District Manager jobs are among the toughest jobs in retail. Quorso helps field leaders be more efficient across 80+ use cases (and growing!), which enables them to get back to doing things that technology can never replace, such as developing people and taking care of customers.”

About Quorso-

Retail operations have become hugely complex and, as a result, every store faces different issues every day. But the data-explosion means AI can now find and fix these issues 6x more effectively than a Store Leader walking the aisles with a stack of reports.

Quorso is the market leader in this new space, powering the daily productivity of Store Leaders across 28,000+ stores at some of America’s top retailers.

Quorso’s AI engine turns store data (sales, waste, labor, shrink, inventory, CSAT, etc.) into personal, highest-impact actions for each Store Leader, each day. Intelligent workflows then help them take effective action, impact is measured and crowdsourced business insights are automatically surfaced to central teams. Every level of store operations is connected in a single tool, ensuring each colleague is doing their most productive work at all times to hit KPIs and drive continuous improvement.

