Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Angola

AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola Augusto da Silva Cunha.

Ambassador Augusto da Silva Cunha presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed the good level of political relations between Angola and Azerbaijan, saying that there are great opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade. Touching upon the field of energy, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that there are wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this area.

The Azerbaijani President hailed Angola’s support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan has put forward an initiative that a country holding the chairmanship of the Movement should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reforms in the UN, stressing the importance of conducting consultations among the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement on this issue.

Ambassador Augusto da Silva Cunha expressed satisfaction with his appointment as a non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan and conveyed the greetings of Angolan President João Lourenço to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the President of Angola.

The ambassador said that after Angola gained independence, Azerbaijan made great contributions to the training of specialists in this country. The Angolan diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan's higher education institutions played an important role in the training of specialists, engineers, doctors and military personnel. Noting that the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Augusto da Silva Cunha stressed that Angola supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and wished every success to Azerbaijan`s NAM chairmanship.

The head of state said that when Azerbaijan took on the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, he had emphasized that the problems of the member states of the organization would be kept on the agenda, and Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this issue.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the fields of science, education, agriculture, mining industry, energy and other spheres.