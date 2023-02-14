Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received a Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

14 February 2023

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Igor Khovaev.

Touching upon bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, the head of state praised the successful development of cooperation in various areas. Noting the significance of high-level reciprocal visits, President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of exchanges and cooperation at the level of the two countries` legislative bodies.

The discussions at the meeting also centered on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the negotiation process toward the peace treaty.

Igor Khovaev provided information on his visit to the region and the steps taken by Russia to support the negotiation process on preparing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

