Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Ghana

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana Oheneba Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware.

The ambassador presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Then, the head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev kindly recalled the visit of President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo to Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in 2019 in Baku.

The Azerbaijani leader hailed Ghana’s supporting Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s activities as the NAM chair against the vaccine nationalism, adding this had brought ‘good’ results.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan would host the NAM Contact Group Summit on life after COVID-19. The President of Azerbaijan underlined there was a significant room for development of political ties between the two countries as well as cooperation in economy, trade and investments.

The ambassador, for her part, recalled with pleasure the Ghanaian President’s visit to Azerbaijan in 2019, and highlighted effective cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. The diplomat wished every success to Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship.

The ambassador praised Azerbaijan’s progress towards infrastructure development and improvement of the living standards in the country, and labelled Azerbaijan’s experience in sustainable development as ‘interesting’. She also stressed there are opportunities between two countries in such fields as education, agriculture and mining.

The head of state noted that about 10 students from Ghana are studying in various educational institutions of Azerbaijan thanks to education scholarships Azerbaijan allocated for the NAM member countries.

The ambassador underlined the importance of education cooperation, and highlighted the role of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas higher educational institutions.

The diplomat expressed hope that she would regularly visit Azerbaijan, build effective cooperation with respective state bodies and define new areas of cooperation between the two countries.