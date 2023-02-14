Relatus Announces Partnership with Crunchbase to Provide Access to Investors in New Models of Relationship Intelligence
Crunchbase's remarkably curated company data enables us to generate insights in the investment and fund management industries that no other platform can match.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relatus Inc. announces an important new partnership with Crunchbase, a prospecting platform powered by best-in-class proprietary data. This partnership will support the best user product experience for Relatus®, a goal achievement, knowledge collaboration and intelligence platform that uses AI and Machine Learning to identify relevance among your contacts and market and industry data, to drive decision making and outcomes.
— Monte Gibbs, Relatus Founder and Chief Product Officer
Relatus provides one central place to gather and search a user's entire bank of relationships to reveal the people who can help them accomplish their goals faster, easier, and with greater relevance than ever before. Relatus merges data from multiple sources to create a "super record" for each contact, company and entity. With the user’s permission, Relatus ingests and graphs people and contact data, along with a user’s unique goals and relationships, a process framework that guides the users in mission critical aspects of their professional goals, including for raising capital, finding Limited Partners or finding Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).
The Crunchbase partnership allows Relatus users to build their super record with the freshest, most accurate company data to generate valuable insights for the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The partnership is instrumental for Relatus' users, who will see the value and effectiveness increase over time through the use of the product.
“We are excited to be able to incorporate the Crunchbase data that investors and companies use as a powerful resource in understanding the fundraising landscape,” said Relatus CEO, Joyce Reitman. “Relatus contributes unique access to insights for our customers as they strategically position their own deal making."
"Crunchbase's remarkably curated company data enables Relatus to develop and generate highly relevant insights on who's who in the investment and fund management industries that no other platform can match," says Relatus Founder and Chief Product Officer Monte Gibbs. "With this signal intelligence, our customers and users can quickly develop highly informed strategies and practical actions to engage their networks and achieve what matters to them, namely, results."
Crunchbase Revenue Partnerships Manager Etan Grosinger added: “We’re pleased that Crunchbase’s proprietary data will now support Relatus in its mission to help users accomplish their professional goals. We recognize the importance of this strategic approach and look forward to a great partnership.”
About Crunchbase
Crunchbase is a prospecting platform powered by best-in-class proprietary data. It helps over 75 million dealmakers discover, qualify, track, and engage with the right opportunities so they can search less and close more. To learn more, visit about.crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on Twitter @crunchbase.
About Relatus
Relatus enables people to achieve their most important goals collaboratively by engaging the power of their own networks. Combining generative AI, relationship graphing, search relevance, networking intelligence, and goal-oriented workflows, on a single platform, people identify and engage with key contacts to help them achieve their objectives faster. To get early access visit relatus.com
Joyce Reitman
Relatus
+1 206-681-1512
joycer@relatus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram