Tomlinson & O’Neil Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Tomlinson & O’Neil Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Tomlinson & O’Neil”) of New Bedford, MA on December 31, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tomlinson & O’Neil has been helping businesses and individuals throughout Southeastern Massachusetts since 1956.

“Our company was built on a solid foundation of performance, strength and reliability,” says Mark A. O’Neil, President, Tomlinson & O’Neill. “Our mission is to provide our clients with our best in terms of price and service. We are happy to continue this approach as part of World.”

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Tomlinson & O’Neil as they join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are a well-regarded agency that provides a high level of service to their clients. I know they will continue to be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Lyon & Fitzpatrick, LLP provided legal counsel to Tomlinson & O’Neil and B.H. Burke & Co., Inc. advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 180 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States.

