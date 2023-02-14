Days Inn is Calling All Travellers to “Take Back Winter” with New Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to boost consumer awareness of the brand’s domestic portfolio, Days Inns - Canada is taking a cool approach to winter travel with a new comprehensive national marketing promotion. The integrated campaign called “Take Back Winter” highlights a variety of activities and events travellers can enjoy during the winter months and the convenient Days Inn locations nearby.

Days Inn, together with Reprise Digital and Mediabrands Content Studio, developed the multi-faceted campaign that launched in January and runs until the end of March. Elements include engaging and personalized video and digital display ad units across platforms like META, TikTok, and Snapchat; the creation of a custom Snapchat Lens that shows travellers some of the fun winter activities they could be doing to “Take Back Winter” with Days Inn; along with paid search and Google Discovery ads. Days Inns - Canada social channels include messaging and creative to bring “Take Back Winter” to life across multiple channels.

“Winter in Canada offers an opportunity to enjoy exceptional festivals, events and activities,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. “With over 105 Days inn locations across the country, we are encouraging all travellers to embrace winter travel and “Take Back Winter” with a trip to one of our cool Canadian destinations.”

The campaign also includes in-hotel advertising and a larger-than-life standee at select Days Inn locations across the country, where guests can transform themselves into Yetis and share on social media with the #takebackwinter hashtag.

As a component of the brand’s national partnerships with Curling Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), an interactive activation created by XMC offers attendees at several winter events, including the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier along with the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the opportunity to create their own “Take Back Winter” memories with an on-site photo booth.

Ready to #takebackwinter? Book early and save up to 15%* off our best available rate. Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel, then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise and so much more. Reservations can be made by visiting daysinn.ca or by calling 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466).



*Terms and conditions apply.

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com