Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs Hit Smith's, King Soopers, City Market & Kroger Shelves Throughout Colorado and Utah

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Ralph Perrazzo, Owner/Creator of the 100% American-owned company Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs, is proud to announce the arrival of Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs in the cold cases of over 200 Smith's, King Soopers, and City Market Kroger stores throughout Colorado and Utah.

From early experiments in his former restaurants and home kitchen, Chef Ralph went through months of trials with large-scale producers to reinvent the classic American hot dog experience using premium ingredients.

Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs are maple wood smoked, made with quality meats and fresh lamb casing for that unmistakable juicy snap with every bite. With no MSG, fillers, additives, unnatural beef flavors, or gluten, they make people feel good and not guilty!

In addition to natural-cased hot dogs, Snap-O-Razzo offers skinless hot dogs, made with the same focus on quality and snap. Two of these delicious non-cased Spinner Snaps - Juicy's Beef Wieners and Roasted Jalapeño Wieners - are available in a supermarket's cold case nearby. Juicy's Beef Wieners and Roasted Jalapeño Wieners are great for grilling, smoking, and steaming on a stovetop. The Juicy's Beef Wiener offers a juicy, rich, and clean smoky beef flavor with a wide appeal while the Roasted Jalapeño Wiener is uniquely made with fresh jalapeños for the crowd that craves a balanced, roasted spicy flair to these high-quality hot dogs.

"I was shocked at the compromises in quality from even the more premium brands," says Perrazzo. "I decided if no one was going to do it better, I would do it myself. After years of love and passion put into R&D, multiple test runs, and collaboration with a family-owned USDA meat plant, we have something special with the launch of Snap-O-Razzo. We are bringing a superior product to the commercial and retail market."

Snap-O-Razzo was introduced at select restaurants on both coasts and can be found at the historic Tail O' The Pup in West Hollywood, Sycuan Casino in El Cajon, Town & Country San Diego, San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, Good Measure Pub & Brewery in Vermont as well as Allegiant Stadium, Green Valley Grocery locations and all Discovery Land Company properties and more. The first Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo has also opened at CITIZENS Manhattan West in New York City.

Since launching, Snap-O-Razzo received rave reviews in media including Today Show, Eater, Forbes, Thrillist, NY Business Journal, RestaurantNews.com, 360 West, The Long Island Herald and more. Dozens of leading chefs and experts have declared it "the best hot dog ever."

The Snap-O-Razzo retail line can be found in 300 Smith's, King Soopers, and City Market in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and now Nevada.

Find the nearest location here: https://www.snaporazzo.com/pages/store-locator.

