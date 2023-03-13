FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Captains Lager - Coming Soon to US, Canada, South America and Europe

Federation of Beer Logo Star Trek Captains Lager Beer will be brewed by local brewers #drinklocal Klingon Beer Lover Qeliv

New limited-edition collectible #StarTrek beer styles feature customized label artwork and individually serialized labels from world class brewers.

Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a “Star Trek” universe where “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” continues to impact society. We honour his legacy & boldy brew beer for all trekkies” — Vern Raincock

VULCAN, ALBEERTA, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Trek's Captains' Lager will be launched by international craft brewers throughout the alpha quadrant in 2023.

It will be previewed in time for Calgary Expo which is one of North America's largest comic cons on April 27-30.

#ALE-iens will be able to enjoy a pint of officially licensed Star Trek Beer in the Americas and Europe. Each limited-edition beer style will feature customized label artwork, individually numbered labels, from world class brewers.

The Federation of Beer is colla-beer-ating with local brewers to mash in new limited-release ales and lagers under license from Paramount Consumer Products for the Star Trek franchise.

2023 is the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek - Deep Space 9, and the Federation will feature several labels celebrating the series’ anniversary.

“The Federation and Brauerei Fahr of Diamond Valley, alBEERta will make “First Contact” with ALE-iens in April. We thought it appropriate to ENGAGE ALE-iens and provide a “Hopportunity” for Star Trek fans to share a Limited Release Lager with their loved ones.”

Jochen from Brauerei Fahr is excited and assures “ALE-iens will enjoy Captains Lager in #alBEERta".

Jochen confirmed that the release date is not "Fahr" off, and to follow their facebook and twitter handles for more information. Upon release, it will be available to on-premise and retail accounts via Connect Logistics.

“The Federation beams its recipes and labels into craft brewers throughout the alpha quadrant,” confirms Vern Raincock. “Paramount Entertainment archivists, showrunners, and fans had an immediate effect on our new episodes and labels. “

“We intend to leverage the vision of local artists, brewers, and brewery suppliers as much as possible.”

“We mash in small batches, and each limited-release recipe sources local malts and hops when available. Local terroir is affected by the impact of soil, microclimate, and topography on the growth of barley. The use of locally malted barley provides the source of an ale’s flavor complexity. “

This project developed with the help of the creative teams at Paramount in the UK as well as friends of the franchise in Canada and United States.

About “Star Trek”

In the 55+ years since the legendary creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a “Star Trek” universe where “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers – inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers.

Today, the “Star Trek” canon continues to thrive through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences, and most recently children’s programming. Available in over 190 countries worldwide, the “Star Trek” franchise of 11 TV series, 13 films, and over 800 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking, as well as vastly contributing to the pop culture lexicon throughout the years.

StarTrek.com is the official home of the final frontier and fandom - sharing the latest news, celebrating fandom, and so much more. Be sure to follow @StarTrek on social media for all things across the franchise. The “Star Trek” series, including STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PRODIGY on Paramount+ are produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman oversees the “Star Trek” universe across all platforms. For more information on where to watch Star Trek, visit StarTrek.com/Where-To-Watch.

About “Federation of Beer”

Federation of Beer remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the brewing industry while continuing to source the highest quality ingredients for each batch that we release. We rely on hundreds of craft brewers who love Star Trek. We follow Star Trek Canon. Many of our projects take months to research and obtain sign-off from international Star Trek archivists.

About “Paramount Consumer Products”



Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth, and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV. For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

