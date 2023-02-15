Penley Golf Shafts Releases its Latest Model in their Energy Transfer Line of Shafts

Submit Release
The New ET2 Pro Tour Series shaft design offers enhanced performance over its tour proven predecessor

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penley Golf Shafts, the American-made golf shaft and carbon fiber sports equipment manufacturer releases its latest model in its tour-proven Energy Transfer line of shafts with the ET2 Pro Tour Series shaft.

The ET2 Pro Tour Series shaft is designed for improved performance while maintaining the exceptional feel and playability of its tour-proven predecessor, the ET2. Designed with a stiffer tip to produce a lower launch and lower spin rates, the ET2 Pro Tour Series shaft is ideal for the stronger, more aggressive player that is looking for a high-performance shaft with an incredible, responsive feel without sacrificing accuracy or distance.

Designed into the ET2 Pro Tour Series line is Penley’s TBAR™ (Tip to Butt Aspect Ratio) and Zone Flex™ Characterization; a proprietary manufacturing process developed by Penley’s CEO and Designer Carter Penley that offers greater versatility and customization for the golfer.

The ET2 Pro Tour Series Shafts are available through the company’s distributors or directly through their website www.penleysports.com

ABOUT PENLEY GOLF SHAFTS
Located in San Diego, California, Penley Golf Shafts designs and handcrafts premium golf shafts. Using the highest quality materials and proprietary manufacturing processes, each model in its current line of shafts are produced in small lots, ensuring consistent quality throughout the production cycle. Penley's lineup of shafts includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, putters, and extreme-performance long drive shafts.
In addition to golf shafts, the company has the manufacturing capability to produce high-performance equipment such as ski poles, trekking poles, stand-up paddles, microphone boom poles, pool cues, and other carbon fiber graphite tube structures.

Penley manufactures 100% of its products in the USA and has been featured in IEN's Made in America series - a show that recognizes U.S.-based companies that remain committed to manufacturing in the United States. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.penleysports.com

Chanel Penley
Penley Golf Shafts
chanel@penleysports.com

