Artwork Machine Launches AI Project that Generates Unique Works of Art, for Sale as NFTs
Human-curated collection, available on Opensea, brings traditional art influences to the blockchainLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artwork Machine has launched, making available an artificial intelligence (AI) project that brings traditional art influences to the blockchain. The project’s artworks and titles are uniquely generated by multiple AIs. Carefully curated by Spvce, the works are on display at the site’s online gallery. Each is available for sale as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Opensea platform.
“Artwork Machine is about synergizing AI and the blockchain as transformative forces in the world of art,” said a spokesperson for Artwork Machine. “As cryptocurrency and NFTs grow in popularity, they give us a powerful mechanism for historical art to be remembered and engrained in digital eternity.”
The project is indeed inserting itself into a lively – some might say bitter – dialogue about the role of AI and digital technology in creating works of art. Now that AI software can create wholly unique works of art, a range of questions arises about the nature of their authorship, the legal rights of the creators and more. Artwork Machine’s goal in all of this is to curate these digital creations and establish a marketplace for them.
“In 1935, art critic Walter Benjamin challenged the art world with his groundbreaking essay, ‘The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction,’” the spokesperson added. “His view was that mechanical devices like movie projectors and printing presses devalued a work of art’s unique aura. We’re turning that notion on its head. As our name itself proclaims, Artwork Machine celebrates the machine as creator.”
Artwork Machine’s gallery is currently showcasing such AI-generated works as “The Meeting of Giants,” a humorous juxtaposition of Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat; “The Vision of Ezekiel,” which pairs Rembrandt and Salvador Dali; and “The Scream of the Opera,” a blending of the respective styles of Edvard Munch and Pierre-August Renoir. These are a few of several dozen pieces now on display.
Each piece is for sale on OpenSea as an NFT with a low fixed price. All of them are unique one-to-one works of art. An NFT is a unique digital identifier, most often applied to a digital creation such as an image or song. Recorded on a blockchain, an NFT cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. For these reasons, NFTs are often employed to certify authenticity and ownership.
For more information, visit https://www.artworkmachine.org/.
To learn more about Spvce, visit https://twitter.com/spvce or https://opensea.io/spvce.
