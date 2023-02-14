Submit Release
ADT To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results On Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at investor.adt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.  

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-660-6144 (domestic) or 1-929-203-0865 (international), and requesting the ADT Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international), and providing the passcode 5974526.

About ADT Inc. 

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home, security and rooftop solar professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

