BullPerks Ranks as One of the Top Crypto Launchpads in the World on CryptoRank.io

BullPerks is now one of the top IDO launchpads in the world according to CryptoRank.io.

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullPerks, the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, established itself as one of the most profitable crypto launchpads in the world. As of Feb. 14, 2023, BullPerks ranks as the #2 IDO platform by current and ATH average ROI on CryptoRank.io. The company has also secured its strong position among the top three crypto launchpads all over the globe.

Created with the mission to provide early-stage access to the best deals for retail investors, BullPerks delivers on its commitment by demonstrating the incredible average ATH ROI of its portfolio projects. The team completes thorough due diligence on all projects to make sure it only brings the highest-quality deals to the table and minimizes investment risks for its community members.

Most decentralized launchpads have a high entry and have become private member clubs. BullPerks stands out from the competition by offering low-entry access to early-stage projects, therefore, democratizing investment opportunities for users.

With multiple crucial business connections in the space, BullPerks supports innovative DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse projects with everything they need for a successful IDO and further growth, ensuring high returns for its community in the longer term. Aimed to connect retail investors and high-quality projects, BullPerks empowers the development of the Web3 industry and helps regular users build their financial future.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Unleashing the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model, BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users. With its self-regulation policy for a safe IDO launch, BullPerks is establishing new standards of professionalism and accountability in the space.

About CryptoRank.io

CryptoRank provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, price analysis, and crypto market-moving news to help market players make more informed trading decisions. If you're looking for a set of practical and insightful crypto market information and data, we have the analytics tools to suit your business needs.



