Atlanta Business Chronicle taps Emily Nichols-Mitchell for 2023 Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

The Atlanta Business Chronicle announced Emily Nichols-Mitchell, CEO of Accelerations Group, as one of the 2023 Mentors for Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle announced Emily Nichols-Mitchell, founder, and CEO of Accelerations Group, as one of the 2023 Mentors for the 10th Annual Bizwomen Mentoring Monday event. The unique, two-hour event allows women to connect, network, and be inspired by the most influential business women executives in the Atlanta business community.

Known by her clients as the “Real Deal,” Emily holds the global 2020 Silver Stevie Award for coaching women in business. She has trained, coached, and mentored senior executives, high-potential leaders and teams to leverage their best selves to optimize their effectiveness as people leaders, decision-makers, and influencers. With a background in strategy and implementation, Emily helps organizations across industries design transformation strategies and programs to implement lasting change. Some of her notable clients include companies from consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, aluminum extrusion, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, government, higher education institutions, and large nonprofits and organizations.

Emily joins a group of 50 female business executives for one-on-one and group speed coaching sessions designed for women seeking career and business insights.

BizWomen Mentoring Monday is part of a national campaign in partnership with 40 other City Business Journals nationwide. The event is designed to be a catalyst for meaningful introductions and engaging conversations with businesswomen from various industries throughout Atlanta. “I am honored to serve alongside other powerful and dynamic executive women to empower, equip and encourage business women leaders to the next level,” said Emily. “I look forward to equipping them with lessons learned as a former corporate executive plus practical strategies and business insights they need to lead powerfully and unleash their inner brilliance to soar quicker in volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguous work cultures.”

Emily is also hosting an upcoming Leveling Up in Just 10 Days Leadership Challenge designed for serious-minded women aspiring to senior or more senior-level management positions. According to Emily, “this challenge was born out of frustration that women are still struggling to gain a seat at the table. This challenge will help women manage microaggressions that undermine their authority and often discourage their ability to advance.” According to McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace report, recent studies show that fewer women than men are being promoted, and only 82% of women of color are being promoted. The report also shows that the higher a woman goes up in management, the fewer women you see. “I remember having similar challenges with getting promoted, but I also recall unconsciously using certain self-sabotaging habits. I want to help women to minimize those habits. We can't control all the moving parts, but we can control some of them, and I want to help women control those moving parts that are within their control,” says Emily. The ten-day Leadership Challenge will begin on March 27, 2023, to celebrate Women’s History Month. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and on www.accelerationsgroup.com.

Accelerations Group

Accelerations Group is a global leader in defining and reshaping how organizations and leaders embody their full leadership potential and own their executive SPACE. Since its inception in 2012, Accelerations Group has grown to serve clients in over 12 countries. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emily Nichols-Mitchell, MBA, is a professional executive coach, speaker, business strategist, and facilitator. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc, Rho Zeta Omega Chapter, and a graduate of Spelman College. View the client testimonials and learn more about Accelerations Group

About the Atlanta Business Chronicle BizWomen Mentoring Monday

Bizwomen Mentoring Monday will be held on February 23, 2023, from 3:30 - 5:30 pm at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center at 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta. Executive women from Salesforce Service Cloud, Cox Media, Accenture, Centers for Disease Control, Bank of America, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern Electric Company, and other companies across the region. Registration is $95.00 per person with limited availability. Presenting sponsors include Kennesaw State University and Georgia Natural Gas. Do not delay;

