Demand for Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market to worth $133,554.4 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9%

Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market

Growing demand for Do-it-Yourself kits in the category of food and beverages, rise in popularity for bubble tea in developing countries including India & Brazil

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for Do-it-Yourself kits in the category of food and beverages, rise in popularity for bubble tea in developing countries including India and Brazil, easy availability of the bubble tea kits in retail stores are likely to garner the growth of the retail bubble tea kits market during the forecast period.

The retail bubble tea kits market size was valued at $47,224.4 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $133,554.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Players operating in the global retail bubble tea kits industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ORBITEL INTERNATIONAL, BUBBLE TEA HOUSE COMPANY, Boba Barista, Locca Bubble Tea, Bubble Tea Supply, THE TEASHED, The Bubble Tea Club, Buddha Bubbles Boba, BOBA CHiC, and Bek Foods.

According to the retail bubble tea kits market opportunity, region wise, North America garnered a highest share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its share throughout the retail bubble tea kits market during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher expenditure of consumers on healthy beverages. Moreover, aggressive marketing and celebrity brand endorsements for various flavors of bubble tea help push sales in this region. However, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to changes in buying behavior of people and rise in awareness regarding bubble tea in this region.

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. It is prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used to enhance the texture of the tea. Bubble tea kit is considered as an assortment of individual components of bubble tea sold as a single unit. The components of the bubble tea kit include flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, and tapioca pearls.

The global bubble tea kits market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing health awareness and rise in product launches of food & beverages in the category of do-it-yourself (DIY). Availability of bubble tea kits at lower prices as compares to on-trade bubble tea and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in it by different market players drive the global bubble tea kits market growth. Furthermore, players in the market provide pack of various flavors in single bubble tea kit, which is expected to favor growth of the market.

Consumers across the globe have become very conscious about their health and body image. They are looking for viable alternatives to unhealthy food & beverages. Bubble tea is a healthy beverage with a number of benefits such as it helps to protect the body against free radicals that cause cellular damage. It is also available in different tastes and is quite a novel drink outside Southeast Asian countries, which boosts its attractiveness as a product.

Furthermore, Most of the people are working from home due to pandemic. After pandemic, most of the companies are trying to adopt hybrid work culture in their organizations. People are going for convenient options to make their own beverages at home, which is expected to increase the demand for bubble tea kits during the forecast period.

