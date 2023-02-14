Needle Coke Market 2023: Business Strategy Analysis for Expected Significant Growth Rate Forecast to 2031

Needle Coke Market Report

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global needle coke market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global needle coke market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for a high-quality needle for graphite electrode manufacturing along with the significant rise in demand for electric vehicles across the province propel the market growth.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Growing popularity of super premium grade needle coke due to its low sulfur content and excellent intrinsic properties such as low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and large particle size drives the growth of the global needle coke market. On the other hand, high production cost of needle coke impedes the growth to some extent.

The Needle coke market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The petroleum-based segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global needle coke market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022-2031. Rise in supply of heavy oils globally and developments in the cement and power generation industries are anticipated to increase the demand for petroleum coke across the world, thus propelling the segment growth.

Needle Coke Covered Market:- Essar Oil Ltd, HEG Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, Asbury Carbons Inc., Mott Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Petroleum Coke Industry, Sumitomo Corporation, GrafTech International Ltd, Phillips 66, Reliance Industries and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Needle coke market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Needle coke market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

