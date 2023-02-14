Sayulita Wellness is Shaping the Future of Mental Health Treatment with Mushrooms

The resort in Mexico is incorporating the powerful mushroom-based psychedelic with a program of therapeutic activities in a relaxing paradise retreat

SAYULITA, MEXICO, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayulita Wellness Retreat – a family-run mushroom retreat center in the village of Sayulita on Mexico’s idyllic pacific coast – is excited to share their vision for the future of mental health treatment and corporate wellness programs.

The 8-day mushroom retreat in Mexico has been designed as a “rebirth” experience for participants to release fear and stress and take a significant step forward in treating mental health issues. With the help of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic in mushrooms that has been designated as a “breakthrough therapy” by the FDA, the program incorporates more than 10 scientifically- proven methodologies to produce extraordinary results.

Charly and Nirvana, the founders of Sayulita Wellness, are excited to see more people come to discover the transformative power of mushroom therapy and anticipate that establishments such as theirs will play a huge role in corporate retreats in the coming years.

It is a sad but undeniable reality that rates of anxiety and depression are climbing across the globe, especially since 2020 and the start of the worldwide pandemic. Currently, the most common treatments to these disorders are medications that affect the levels of hormones and neurotransmitters in our brains to reduce symptoms. Both patients and medical professionals have to deal with the drawbacks of these solutions: the physical and psychological side effects and the length of time it takes to see a difference in severe cases.

However, we are at a turning point in the research of psychedelic therapies and the mainstream acceptance of the science. In particular, mushrooms have been found to produce a measurable improvement in patients suffering with anxiety and depression. The drug stimulates activity in the prefrontal cortex, the area of the brain responsible for cognition and emotional regulation. This increased activity leads to improved mood and a reduction in depressive behavior.

As science develops and becomes more widely understood, attitudes towards psychedelic treatments are softening. That is why resorts such as the Sayulita Wellness retreat provide the perfect environment to experience these benefits, always in the presence of trained facilitators and surrounded by the tranquil beauty of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Charly and Nirvana were both born into Mexican families that have practiced medicine and healing for generations. They both moved to Mexico after some time in the US and lead the team at Sayulita Wellness along with expert psychotherapists Keeley and Pedro.

“The program is sought after among those looking to heal from debilitating mental health disorders, but those are not the only people we help,” said Nirvana. “Everybody walks away with treasured experiences. They feel re-energized, more creative, and have a deeper sense of self and wellbeing.”

The team at Sayulita Wellness look forward to hosting corporate retreats as employers begin to understand the benefits that psilocybin can bring to the workforce. Co-founder Andrew Tansil is a 38 year old former executive from a small town in Missouri who discovered first-hand the transformational benefits of mushrooms. He now helps educate others by the scientific data gathered from retreats, as well as safe and effective resources to help people have profound experiences with psychedelics.

“Corporate retreats aim to strengthen bonds and promote problem-solving and creative thinking, all of which can be achieved to spectacular effect with guided mushroom therapy,” said Andrew.

To learn more about the Sayulita Wellness retreat, or to submit an enquiry, click here.