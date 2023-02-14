OTR Tax Notice 2023-02: Transfer Requirements for District of Columbia Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

The District of Columbia low-income housing tax credit (“D.C. LIHTC”) was established under D.C. Code § 47-4801 et seq., (the “Act”). The credit is available for “qualified projects” located in the District. D.C. Code § 47-4802. This notice will address the transfer requirements set forth in D.C. Code § 47-4803.

A “qualified project” means “a rental housing development in the District” that, after October 1, 2021, “receives an allocation of federal low-income housing tax credits under IRC § 42(h)(1) or (4)” or a commitment to “extend low-income housing... pursuant to IRC § 42(h)(6)(B) between the owner... and the Department executed on or after October 1, 2021.” D.C. Code § 47-4801(8).

For the purposes of D.C. Code § 47-4801(8) the term “Department” is the “Department of Housing and Community Development, or its successor agency.” D.C. Code § 47-4801(2).

