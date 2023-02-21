Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Earns Certification as a Virginia Values Veterans Company for its Commitment to Hiring Veterans
DBL is honored to earn V3 certification and proud to deepen our commitment to those who served our country.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) announced today that the national law firm has earned official certification as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) company for its commitment to hiring military veterans.
— Thomas Dunlap
V3, which is an official Commonwealth of Virginia program, helps train employers to develop and implement successful, long-term strategies to recruit, hire and retain veterans. V3 helps connect companies with highly skilled, well-educated, and easily trained military veteran workforce.
“DBL is honored to earn V3 certification and proud to deepen our commitment to those who served our country,” said Thomas Dunlap, a managing partner at DBL who served nine years as a U.S. Army Officer. “We have a great appreciation of the competence, commitment, and character that veterans bring to an organization and community.
“And as a V3 company, we recognize the responsibility behind hiring military veterans and providing them with the necessary resources and guidance to help them thrive in the next phase of their lives,” Dunlap said.
Through the V3 training and certification program, companies learn how leading companies across the nation recruit and retain veteran talent. V3 companies also receive access to resources that will help connect them directly to veterans as they transition out of military life. Since its inception in 2012, more than 108,000 veterans have been hired through the effort of the V3 program and its partner employers.
Of four managing partners at DBL, Dunlap and Ellis Bennett are both veterans of the U.S. Army. Dunlap served as Recon Scout Platoon Leader and executive officer in a light calvary unit and commander of an infantry company. Bennett served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corp and served as a military prosecutor and defense attorney at Army bases in Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and Cuba. Five other members of the DBL firm are also veterans.
DBL was also recently recognized by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise, which enables corporations and the U.S. Government to source and utilize businesses that are 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by U.S. military veterans.
