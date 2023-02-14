Licensed Career School, Mindworks NLP, Offers Live 6 Day Hypnotherapy Training Course, April 2023
Hypnotherapists & Licensed Trainers of NLP ®, Connie & Michael Brannan, of Mindworks NLP, offer a live, hands-on hypnosis training in the Greater Seattle area.
Our goal is to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to help others lead happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindworks NLP, a Washington State licensed career school offering training and certification in hypnotherapy, is pleased to announce a new training date for its highly sought-after hypnotherapy program.
The program, “Discover the Magic of Hypnosis,” which is designed to teach students the art and science of hypnosis, will be offered on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2023, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm in Bellevue, WA. The training will be conducted by experienced hypnotherapists, Connie and Michael Brannan, who are certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), the largest and oldest professional hypnosis organization in the world.
During the training, students will learn the basics of hypnosis, including its history, theory, and techniques, as well as how to induce hypnotic trances and use hypnotic suggestions to help clients overcome various issues such as anxiety, phobias, and create habit change of all varieties.
Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certification from Mindworks NLP, with trainers recognized by professional hypnotherapy and NLP organizations.
"We are thrilled to offer this hypnotherapy program and to provide our students with the opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced hypnotherapists in the industry," said Connie Brannan, Clinical Hypnotherapist & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, co-owner of Mindworks NLP. "Our goal is to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to help others lead happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives."
To register for the hypnotherapy program, or for more information, please visit Mindworks NLP website, https://www.seattlenlptraining.com or call 425-564-8608.
Mindworks NLP is a Washington State licensed career school that offers comprehensive training programs and certification in various fields, including hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming. The school is committed to providing its students with the highest quality education and training to help them achieve their personal and professional goals.
