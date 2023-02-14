San Antonio Roofer Builds Tough And Durable Roofs For All Seasons

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio roofing company builds durable roofs. High-quality materials mean long-lasting roofs, possibly the last ones needed by the customer.

Rhino Roofers and Dante Cantu are pleased to announce that the San Antonio roofer provides craftsmanship with attention to detail. The quality of the materials and craftsmanship, with attention to detail, allows the company to offer comprehensive warranties. The top-rated roofer has earned over 400 5-star reviews. The expert roofing professionals work with customers to create a solution for a long-lasting and beautiful roof at prices that are as budget-friendly as possible. In addition, the customers can select the type of roof (asphalt shingles, metal, or tile). Other optional features include rain barrels, rain chains, gutters, ventilation, color, and more.

Regular roof inspections are essential to ensure the longest possible life of roofing materials. They should occur once every one or two years rather than waiting until a problem occurs. Rhino Roofers is a top-rated roofer that provides a 37-point roof inspection to give customers peace of mind. During the assessment, experienced roofing professionals look for leaks, external damage, structural integrity, and any areas that require preventative maintenance.

Additional information is available at https://rhinoroofers.com/.

Once the inspection is complete, the roofing company shares its findings with the home or business owner. The experts create photos and videos of defective areas to show the customer. The roofers then make recommendations for any required repairs. If the damages are significant enough, the roofers may recommend a complete replacement of the roof. On average, a roof will last from 15 to 30 years, depending on the maintenance and the type of materials. The life of the roof is also affected by the weather and environment.

Additional factors that can shorten the life of a roof include poor attic insulation or ventilation, storm damage, improper installation, and damage from animals. Preventative maintenance includes checking for missing or damaged shingles, cleaning gutters, replacing chimney flashings, and eliminating standing water around drain pipes near downspouts.

Rhino Roofers offers full-service roofing care, repair, and installation. The comprehensive inspection prolongs roof life. Experienced professional roofers ensure quality installation with top-rated products.

