Mosquito Control Firm Battles Residential Mosquito Infestation For 21-Plus Years

Palmetto Bay, FL - Mosquito Shield® was founded in 2001 to respond to the lack of an effective residential mosquito control service. The company has since spent two decades developing its proprietary blend of all-natural oils, select control products, and testing application methods and frequencies.

Mosquito Shield of South Miami and Robert Fernandez are pleased to announce the milestone of more than 21 years of providing flea and mosquito control services to South Florida residential customers. Mosquito Shield is an effective and responsible service and solution that kills and repels mosquitoes. The company pioneered mosquito and tick control, and customers recognize its effectiveness across the service area of South Florida. Vector-trained technicians professionally apply the mosquito spray.

The often-used areas around residences, such as swing sets, patios, decks, and pools, are treated. The technicians pay special attention to areas where ticks and mosquitoes congregate and breed. This method helps with mosquito control as well as tick control and prevention. The three-pronged approach kills mosquitoes, repels them away from the property, and masks carbon dioxide (that attracts mosquitoes). The spray formulation adheres to stone, brick, wood, foliage, and other organic materials. This method creates a vertical barrier that becomes stronger with each application.

Mosquito Shield uses FlexBlend spray technology to maximize the effectiveness of the product. The technicians monitor weather conditions and the mosquito population. As necessary, the location and frequency of the applications are adjusted. The professionals deliver superior results by rotating control products, leveraging proactive scheduling, and using resistance management strategies. Mosquito Shield provides the most comprehensive mosquito or tick control service available to help homeowners enjoy everything they love about being outdoors.

Within five business days of signing up, the first visit occurs. A licensed technician visits the property approximately every two weeks, depending on weather conditions and mosquito population. Treatment intervals range from ten days to seventeen days. Customers enjoy a significant reduction in the mosquito population within 24 hours after the first visit. A polymer is added to each spray to act as a rain shield. This process helps the product withstand light to moderate rain.

Mosquito Shield of South Miami is southern Florida's leading mosquito and tick control firm. For more than 21 years, the company has provided control and elimination of mosquito infestations. In addition, the company offers regular spray application as necessary.

