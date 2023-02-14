Flash News: OKX Web3 Wallet Integrates Core and Curve Networks; OKX Exchange Lists BLUR

The OKX Web3 Wallet has integrated the Core and Curve networks, giving users access to a wider range of Web3 protocols

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 14, 2023



OKX Web3 Wallet integrates with Core Network

The OKX Web3 Wallet has integrated with the Core Network to allow Core users to take advantage of OKX’s leading Web3 ecosystem.

The integration allows eligible users to claim airdrops from Core and receive CORE tokens directly to their OKX Wallets. OKX listed CORE for spot trading on its exchange on February 8, 2023.

Core is an L1 blockchain that combines the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin.

The OKX Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, multi-chain wallet that gives users control over their own private keys and serves as a portal to the wider Web3 ecosystem in addition to OKX’s own multi-chain, cross-chain DEX and NFT aggregation trading platform.

CURVE integrates OKX Web3 Wallet web extension

The OKX Web3 Wallet has also partnered with Curve, an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum and multi-chains. The partnership involves the OKX DEX aggregating Curve’s liquidity, OKX Discover offering support for Curve, and Curve integrating the OKX Wallet web extension on its website .

Curve is designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading achieved by implementing the StableSwap invariant, which has significantly lower slippage for stablecoin trades than many other prominent invariants.

OKX announces $BLUR listing

OKX is pleased to announce that it now lists $BLUR on its exchange as of February 13, 2023. $BLUR withdrawals are set to open on February 16, 2023 at 8:00am UTC.

Blur is an NFT marketplace and aggregator for pro traders. It lets users sweep and list across marketplaces, snipe reveals, and manage their portfolio at faster speeds.

