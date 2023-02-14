Apex Legends™ 4th Anniversary Marks a New Era for Globally Beloved Battle Royale, Delivering its Best Entry Point Yet for New Players

Respawn's Most Impactful Update Since Launch Introduces Robust New Player Experience, Overhauls Every Legend in New Class System, Adds Team Deathmatch and More

A new era in the Apex Games begins today. Electronic Arts Inc. EA and Respawn Entertainment are marking the 4th anniversary of Apex Legends, the beloved hero shooter and Battle Royale game, with the most impactful update since launch that touches virtually every aspect of the game in Apex Legends: Revelry. Respawn has released sweeping updates and massive changes to the Apex Legends gameplay experience introducing an expanded new player experience, overhauling how all Legends play with the new class system and rolling out the most requested mode, Team Deathmatch, for the first time. With millions of players worldwide entering the fray each season, Respawn has continued to iterate, innovate and evolve the Apex Legends experience since launch. The studio has introduced 15 and counting new, unique and diverse Legends, added four new dynamic maps, released an array of new weapons, continued to experiment with new limited and permanent modes and much more.

"Respawn's philosophy on Apex Legends has always been about delivering that exciting moment-to-moment competitive FPS action that simply feels great for players," said Steven Ferreira, Game Director, Apex Legends. "The 4th anniversary and launch of Revelry is an exciting next chapter in Apex Legends, setting up a new era with sweeping meta changes for the community that has been playing for years while providing new players the best entry point to drop into the Apex Games yet. On behalf of the entire team at Respawn, we want to thank each and every Apex Legends player worldwide for joining us on this remarkable journey, and we look forward to many more years of dropping into the arena together."

As part of Revelry, the 16th major game update in four years, Apex Legends will remaster its Legend Class system, dividing the roster of 23 Legends into new roles including Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller and Support, each with their own special perks to make each class feel more impactful in a match. A new player experience through the Orientation Match system will provide those new to the Apex Games the ability to learn core mechanics through matches featuring bots and other new players. For the first time ever, the iconic multiplayer mode Team Deathmatch makes its way into the competition with fresh new twists one can only encounter in Apex Legends. In the weeks ahead, the new Mixtape feature will offer players a permanent playlist of modes including Team Deathmatch, Control and Gun Run, providing fans even more ways to compete and experience Apex Legends signature gameplay and movement that has taken the world by storm. Additionally, the Nemesis, a new energy class assault rifle, and an array of Legend updates and balancing changes will be introduced to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends continues to expand and grow its all-encompassing competitive entertainment experience around the world. The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), now in its third year, gives competitors worldwide a chance to win a piece of the $5M USD prize pool that will culminate in the ALGS Championship later in the year. Earlier this month, the iconic esports team TSM won the ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Playoffs in front of a sold-out Finals crowd at London's Copper Box Arena with a global peak event viewership of more than 500,000, rising to the top of a field of 40 Apex Legends teams from all over the world. The ALGS also features a clear path to the Pro League through its Challenger Circuit events, which provide additional squads an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against Pro League teams for a chance to move up to the top division.

Apex Legends and the next major game update Revelry is now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via EA App and Steam. For more news about Apex Legends, visit the game's official Twitter, Instagram, YouTube pages or visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.

