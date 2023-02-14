Fintoch Holds a Financial Public Chain Launch in Vietnam as It Intensifies Publicity

DeFi (Decentralized Finance) is booming under the advancement of blockchain technology. Even though the crypto market has been fluctuating recently due to controversial events, the fast-growing emerging DeFi platform Fintoch continues to conduct roadshows in major key cities in the Asia Pacific region. It has recently come to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest metropolis in Vietnam to organize a public chain launch, which not only interacts well with the developing local community but also strengthens its publicity efforts to make Fintoch Financial Public Chain into the community of Vietnam to achieve the ambitious goal of common prosperity for all.

The Fintoch team shared positive news about the brand since its introduction the previous year at the public chain launch event in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition to the platform's rapidly rising user base, which is anticipated to surpass the target of 10 million users by the end of this year, it also addresses many problems with traditional centralized finance and improves transaction data traceability, creating a new market opportunity in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. Fintoch's financial public chain is said to have begun internal testing at the end of last year, and it is envisaged that with constant input and development, the financial public chain would be publicly introduced in June 2023. The team is currently pursuing major Wall Street financial titans and it is projected to break down the barrier between the real and the imagined in the future, integrating online and offline to deliver the greatest real-time aid to all individuals and enterprises globally in need of funds. The future launch of the public chain will effectively decrease the financial threshold and inject impetus to drive the third world's inventive energy, achieving the prospect of Leapfrog development.

Speaking about the recent operation plan, William, the COO of Fintoch's global operation, stated that the first branches will be built in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Dubai, Japan and other countries in order to promote the development of the Asia-Pacific plan. The Fintoch App will also receive a brand-new version, which will enable multiple identity wallets in the future, eliminating the need for users to generate different wallet IDs. Smart contracts OTC merchant capabilities will also be available to all users and they may apply to become a merchant on the app.

Fintoch is a DeFi platform that offers peer-to-peer financial lending services, primarily offering financial services such as investment, borrowing and lending. On the other note, Fintoch is able to supervise and protect users' funds in real-time and around the clock through its proprietary "HyBriid" technology. The success of Fintoch has built a solid foundation for the financial public chain, and as the number of users grows, William has disclosed that the first super node will be up for bidding at the end of February 2023. The super node will be in charge of mining all Fintoch public chain coins, FTC, with a total issuance of around 840 million coins. In the future, there will be a super node subscription cash voucher campaign with a $10 million reward and users will be invited to participate.

Finally, William stated that the Ho Chi Minh City roadshow was quite compelling, not just for listening to genuine input from Vietnamese users, but also for stimulating a lot of innovation. He is confident that, in time, the Vietnamese market will be the brightest new blockchain star in the Asia Pacific. Fintoch will continue to tour major cities in the future, allowing long-awaited people from all over the world to experience the allure of modern financial services up close and personal.

