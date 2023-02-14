Andes and IAR Systems Together Enable Leading Vendor ILITEK to Accelerate the Development of its ISO 26262 Ready TDDI SoC ILI6600A

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Uppsala, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology ( TWSE:6533 ) and IAR Systems together announce that ILI TEK 's Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) SoC, ILI6600A, adopts the Andes N25F-SE ISO 26262 certified V5 RISC-V CPU core, and the IAR certified Embedded Workbench toolchain for RISC-V, to support Automotive Functional Safety in its state-of-the-art SoC. ILI6600A is a highly integrated Amorphous / LTPS / Oxide TFT LCD driver with In-Cell touch controller. The joint solution from Andes and IAR Systems is ISO 26262-certified with robust design methodology. It can help accelerate time-to-market for customers by shortening the rigorous certification process.

The LCD driver in ILI6600A supports up to 3 chips cascading and provides the number of colors up to 16.7M. Its IIE (Impressive Image Enhancement) function can achieve high-quality display and visual experience. The touch panel controller of ILI6600A uses a 32-bit high-performance single-cycle instruction-set MCU. With its built-in high-speed and high-performance hardware-accelerated computing modules, it provides superior data processing capabilities. With ILITEK's driver technology and algorithms, the touch controller brings excellent user experience performance, strong anti-noise ability and high signal-to-noise ratio.

ILI6600A adopts the AndesCore™ N25F-SE, the world's first ISO 26262 full compliance RISC-V CPU. As a Safety Enhancement edition of N25F, one of the bestselling RISC-V cores, the N25F-SE is designed for Automotive Functional Safety to prevent systematic failures as well as random hardware failures. IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a certified integrated development environment including the powerful IAR C/C++ Compiler and a comprehensive debugger. The combined solution and expertise of the two companies provide their customers with best-in-class performance and safety for automotive applications.

"The ILI6600A is our first ISO 26262 ASIL B ready product which provides robust, real-time and certified Fail detection functions. Its higher SNR makes excellent touch panel performance and brings perfect user experience. Our engineering resource will provide in-time, on-site service. Also, ILI6600A has remote AI tuning tools which has been built with plenty TDDI project experience for customers. We are happy to partner with Andes and IAR on our automotive TDDI SoC solution to address the increasing demand for in-vehicle display devices with higher resolution," said Luen Wey, CEO of ILI Technology Corp. "ILI6600A AFE can scan up to 960ch touch sensors and supports both of LongV and LongH scan. Moreover, the ILI6600A also supports virtual touch key's and Knob functions. The most important part of Automotive application, ILI6600A already passed the automotive ESD, EMI and EMS tests and will be an AEC-Q100 grade 2 qualified product soon. With high performance and low power consumption as well as necessary safety features, Andes RISC-V N25F-SE is the ideal processor to help ILI6600A meet its design goal."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with IAR Systems to support ILITEK on the product development of Automotive TDDI SoC. With the N25F-SE, we ensure customers can leverage our ISO 26262 certified CPU IP and Safety Package in their product certification process. ILITEK has licensed several Andes V3 CPUs, the generation before its RISC-V compliant V5 cores. Their continued licensing and designing of latest Andes CPU IP into their SoC speaks a lot about ILITEK's recognition of Andes CPU quality across multiple generations," said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. "Andes is the first ISO 26262 certified RISC-V CPU IP company. We have established the ISO 26262 certified development process for automotive processor cores up to ASIL-D. With the certified development process in place, we are ready to support the automotive supply chain with the roadmap of our ISO 26262 functional safety certified RISC-V cores."

"It's great to see how IAR Systems' partnership with Andes is helping ILITEK in ensuring functional safety in their TDDI products. RISC-V technology continues to move fast forward and break new ground for innovations, and we will continue to drive change in the industry by supporting both the ecosystem as well as customers with professional development tools," said Anders Holmberg, CTO of IAR Systems.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to ten different standards, including ISO 26262. Along with strong technology, IAR Systems offers guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the customer support contract, validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

About ILITEK

ILITEK's core technologies are Display and Touch. ILITEK becomes one of Taiwan TOP5 IC design house and TDDI market share achieve worldwide No.2 with its great products and strong service bases which are located in China, Korea, Europe and USA.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion since 2021 and continues to rise. In the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems provides world-leading software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com .

