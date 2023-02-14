BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA), Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH), Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE - ARGO), Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSII)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA)

Under the terms of the deal, NUVASIVE will be acquired by Globus Medical. NUVASIVE shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVASIVE common stock owned at the closing of the transaction. Based on this exchange ratio, the implied share price for NUVASIVE would be $57.72, an equity value of $3.1 billion, based on Globus Medical's closing share price on February 8. Following the close of the transaction, NUVASIVE shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders will own approximately 72%, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NUVASIVE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Globus Medical is paying too little for the Company.

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Oak Street Health be acquired by CVS Health® ("CVS") (NYSE - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE - ARGO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Argo will be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance ("Brookfield") (NYSE - BNRE). Argo stockholders will receive $30.00 per common share in a deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Argo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $45.26 for the Company's shares.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSII)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiovascular Systems will be acquired by Abbott (NYSE - ABT). Cardiovascular Systems stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million. The investigation concerns whether the Cardiovascular Systems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Abbott is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $23.47 for the Company's shares.

