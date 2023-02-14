City of Ukiah Joins the California Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct and Invites All Vendors to Register

The City of Ukiah has joined the California Purchasing Group and will publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities on the system.

UKIAH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Ukiah has joined the California Purchasing Group and will publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's California Purchasing Group connects 24 participating agencies from across California. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process available to all vendors simultaneously. The City of Ukiah invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofukiah.

The City of Ukiah joined the purchasing group in January 2023. The City of Ukiah will utilize the system to streamline its purchasing process, including bid distribution, bid management, and vendor relations. The California Purchasing Group is a single online location for managing sourcing information and activities. It provides 24 local government agencies with the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the California Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors, everything they need is in one spot, and they don't need to contact us to find out details; they can log in and view everything in real-time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Mary Horger, Financial Services Manager of the City of Ukiah.

As a participating agency of the California Purchasing Group, it allows the City of Ukiah to expand its vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the California Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the City of Ukiah can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofukiah. The City of Ukiah encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the California Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the City of Ukiah can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded, and more. The City of Ukiah also has its own branded page on the public side of the California Purchasing Group, in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register with the California Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofukiah. In addition, Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

For additional information, please contact Mary Horger, City of Ukiah Financial Services Manager at mhorger@cityofukiah.com.

