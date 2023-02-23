The Great Discovery Unlocks New Possibilities for Humanity
The great discover powered by six sigma social is launching the individual program vs companies' programs
At The Great Discovery, we say… be strange, be laughed at….and be happy! There is a reason the elite are few. Let’s turn the tables!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no secret that that the world is increasingly becoming globalized by super powers and external policies that dictates everyday people's lives and decisions.
— Sandra Harry & Tim Taylor
Everyone wants to be successful and everyone wants to have a choice to make their own decisions rather than simply conforming to the path everyone is following. Most would even say the virtual world and the fantasies of virality override rational thoughts and actions. Media outlets are more polarized and people believe what they see in social media without verifying for themselves. A simple google search will show you the millions of systems and gurus who claim to unplug us from the matrix. The Great Discovery is aiming to be the solution.
An organization by the name of The Great Discovery, claim to have the antidote to social, personal and even business dilemmas. TGD was created from Six Sigma is a set of techniques and tools for process improvement. It was developed by Michael Harry starting with Motorola in 1986 and has since been used by many organizations worldwide to improve processes and reduce costs. Today, Sandra Harry and The Great Discovery team are introducing the proven path Six Sigma has done for many fortune 100 companies for the average everyday individual.
The Great Discovery embody the proven way of thinking that transformed the success and profits of the greatest companies in the world. Many of their existing clients said absolutely, some even claim it has fixed their marriages.
The Great Discovery coaches work to improving specific areas of individuals' lives based on special processes that are only trained and certified by the executive black diamonds, which are no more than 25 globally. Beginning with the way each one of us thinks & by learning and applying the clear and simple Great Discovery process. So what dreams can be achieved and is it another fly by movement like the law of attraction social media gurus or will this be a legacy movement for the ages.
This proven system has already shown thousands of verified cases of success and they are willing to open it up to the world. The big prelaunch event of The Great Discovery is being held in Orlando, Florida March 3rd and 4th to make their case to the masses, and NO there is no charge for it. Tim Taylor, TGD Co-CEO stated: "a truly good life is more than just personal success. It is also about sharing the help that is found with others, so that they can break free as well. When helping others improve their lives, one's own life experience gets even better! Not in some limited esoteric way, but in real economic, relational and financial ways that can change it all. One is to gain more love, more freedom, more friends, more respect, more money and more happiness!"
The goal of The Great Discovery is life WITHOUT LIMITS. A life of envisioning dreams and aspirations which leads to a proven plan to bring them to reality. A life where anyone can do what they want, and wanting what is right, and guide others to break free from the wrong think that is holding them back. A life with prosperous and happier people all around. A life where looking at a bank balance and bills with excitement as to what’s coming, instead of anxiety over what’s leaving.
TGD goal is to finally release The Great Discovery to the world, and what they believe to be leveling the playing field between the few and the many. It seems like a dream process and you will be the beneficiary of it. They don't claim it to be a unicorn process, but it requires learning and application of simple disciplinary steps that everyday people can do which could revive the lost dreams, to discover who they really are and clearly identify their obstacles and move towards a successful life.
