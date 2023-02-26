Cardiac Testing at Washington Event Found 53% Myocarditis Rate

Myocarditis detected in 50% of individuals tested at an event in WA State.

Advanced Multifunction Cardiogram Test administered at a public event uncovered alarming rate of heart damage lurking beneath the surface.

WENATCHEE, WA, USA, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 500 people from Washington, Oregon and Idaho gathered at the Wenatchee Convention Center in Washington State on Saturday, January 28 to hear and share stories of how the unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their lives. Stories included injuries and deaths from COVID shots and hospital protocols; careers upended and families torn apart by mandates; and numerous harms from closures of schools, businesses and churches.

In addition to giving people a forum to express their loss, the event pointed people toward helpful medical, spiritual, and legal resources.

Heart screening was available and conducted using multifunction cardiogram technology, or MCG, provided by HeartCARE Corp of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and in use since 1995, the MCG represents the most advanced non-invasive cardiac diagnostic method available. Eule Glenn, CEO and co-founder of HeartCARE Corp. explained, "we had the opportunity to perform Multifunction Cardiogram™ screens on a variety of participants and patients. I was surprised to find that over half of those tested (16 of 30 people) had positive markers for myocarditis. Two of these were active duty US Military pilots."

The MCG screening results observed in Wenatchee are consistent with national trends that show rates of myocarditis and death by heart attack have recently skyrocketed compared to pre-pandemic years.

NBA legend John Stockton, co-host of Voices for Medical Freedom podcast, headlined the event and was joined by about two dozen speakers, including other national figures in the medical freedom movement and local citizens who signed up to speak. Included were physicians, nurses, a pharmacist, an attorney, faith leaders, parents, spouses, and grandchildren. Each addressed the event to share their stories and perspectives.

Dr. Richard Amerling, Chief Academic Officer of The Wellness Company, a newly formed private healthcare provider, and Past-President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, spoke remotely of the failures of the centralized corporate health system model he witnessed during the pandemic years.

Todd Callender, Attorney at Law, of Disabled Rights Advocates (https://dradvocates.com) also speaking remotely, summarized his work helping defeat the military COVID vaccine mandates and a program he developed to help private individuals redress their pandemic response harms.

"People came to this event looking for answers, to build community, and to be given a voice because those in government and corporate medicine have refused to listen," said Bill Sullivan, an appointed member of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health and co-organizer of the Pandemic Response Harms Event, acting in a private capacity. "The honest medical professionals are being silenced by their licensing boards, by media, by the public health apparatus, and by their corporate bosses. If they dare explore any connection between all these strange ailments and the experimental COVID shots, they risk losing their license and their job for purveying what state bureaucrats determine is ‘misinformation’.”

Sullivan’s concern was echoed by several speakers. Repeating a sentiment heard throughout the day, Brian McInnes, a local physician and endurance athlete who was diagnosed with a heart conduction abnormality following COVID vaccination told the crowd, “There are many people like me, as you are hearing, that have experienced adverse health effects after COVID vaccination. And like me, most all of them have had any association of their health problem with the vaccine dismissed.” McInnes went on to say, “My first vaccine dose came from Pfizer Lot Number EK-9231. This lot is ranked number one for all Pfizer batches for adverse reactions, given right here in Wenatchee.” Dr. McInnes continued, “My second vaccine dose came from Pfizer Lot EN-5318. This lot is ranked number four of all lots for adverse reactions. These two vaccine batches alone are associated with a reported 252 deaths and many other illnesses and disabilities. And that’s just the VAERS data which is . . . quite underreported”.

Dr. Amerling spoke at length about how the centralization of modern medicine has interfered with doctors’ ability to act independently in the best interest of their patients. “The hospital protocols were killing patients and are killing patients,” he said of the ubiquitous use of the experimental drug Remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID patients, “but doctors in these [hospital] systems are forced to give it."

John Stockton, in providing the Keynote presentation, summarized the feelings of many of the people in attendance who have lost confidence in once-trusted institutions.

“When people are wrong all the time, you learn not to listen to them anymore. They say the shots are vaccines; they are not. They say they are safe and effective; they are not. They said Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were dangerous and ineffective. Also wrong. If your source is wrong all the time – like the CDC, the FDA, the WHO,” Stockton said, “you can’t trust anything they say. . . sometimes technical fouls in a game are so egregious that they need to be thrown out of the game.”

Sullivan hopes this event will inspire similar community-level medical freedom movements organized by regular citizens. “It’s clear that most community leaders are reluctant to engage in conversation of how the failed pandemic response left so many harmed in its wake. Well, if they won’t talk about it, then we will step up and lead the discussion. We’re done with being the silent majority. It’s time to boldly stand up for the truth so that we can finally break the spell of fear and madness gripping our communities for the past three years.”

The Wenatchee COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference was organized by the grassroots Truth and Accountability Project Washington and sponsored by InformedChoiceWA.org (ICWA).

Video of the event is available at https://rumble.com/v297djc-pandemic-harms-listening-session-wenatchee-wa-28jan23.html