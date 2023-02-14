Visit of Yang Berhormat Dato Ahmad Isa, Attorney General, Brunei Darussalam, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 15 to 17 February 2023

Dato Ahmad Isa, Attorney General, Brunei Darussalam, is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 15 to 17 February 2023, at the invitation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dato Ahmad will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong. Dato Ahmad will also meet Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Attorney-General Lucien Wong. Dato Ahmad will attend briefings on Singapore’s legal system and visit the Supreme Court, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore and the National University of Singapore Faculty of Law and Centre for International Law.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

