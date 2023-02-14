Rising Demand for Dairy Enzyme Market Reaching $1.1 Billion, Grow at 6.4% CAGR Through 2031

Developments in protein and genetic engineering have resulted in the improvement of economy, stability, and overall application potential of dairy enzymes.

Dairy enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of dairy products. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which include enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization. Dairy enzymes are generally produced through fermentation process. Both fed-batch and continuous fermentation processes are commonly used for the commercial production of dairy enzymes across the world; however, dairy enzymes are also sourced from animals and plants.

The growing Dairy Enzyme Market Demand in dairy apllication owing to effective taste, flavor and preferences of the consumer is the key attraction for the leading market players with the huge investments in the industry. Also, the manufacturers are adopting new strategies to expand their operations in the market which are new product launches and product innovations provides Dairy Enzyme Market Opportunity to players.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

Associated British Foods plc, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aumenzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., Biocatalysts, STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE GMBH CO. KG, Phythozymes, Infinita Biotech Private Limited

The global dairy enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the dairy enzyme market is segmented into lipase, carbohydrase, protease, esterase, catalase, transglutaminase, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into milk, cheese, ice cream and desserts, yogurt, whey, infant formula. Based on source, the Dairy Enzyme Market Analysis across microorganisms, animals, and plants. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> By type, the carbohydrase, segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Dairy Enzyme Market Forecast period.

-> On the basis of application, the cheese segment accounted for a major share in the dairy enzyme market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the dairy enzyme forecast period.

-> Depending on source, the microorganism segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

-> Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Region also provide regulatory guidelines for the safe usage of food enzymes in the food & beverage industry. The global dairy enzymes market is expected to remain influenced by growing demand for processed dairy products across the world. Growth in Dairy Enzyme Market Trends of immobilized enzyme technology have further augmented Dairy Enzyme Market Growth. Furthermore, introduction of clean label dairy enzymes, owing to increase in concern of millennials toward dairy ingredient transparency have been striking a chord for the leading market players of the dairy enzymes market.

