Attorney General Bailey Announces Multiple Convictions Against Blake Mahoney in Audrain and Boone Counties for Consumer Fraud

Jefferson City, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained convictions against Blake Mahoney for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly and Deceptive Business Practices in Audrain and Boone Counties. Mahoney defrauded eleven consumers by demanding money upfront for home construction and renovation work, and then failing to do the promised work.

“As Attorney General, I will uphold the laws as written and defend innocent Missourians from being ripped off,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the work done by our Consumer Protection Unit in this case, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect Missourians from deceptive business practices.”

Mahoney was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections and ordered to repay consumers $83,300 as restitution for consumer fraud.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

