#INFLUENCER MAGAZINE LAUNCH PARTY TO BE HELD IN MIAMI FEBRUARY 22, 2023
Event will also introduce new #Influencer ClubMIAMI, FL, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #Influencer Magazine, a new magazine aimed at both social media influencers and brand marketers, is hosting its launch party on February 22, 2023 in Miami. In addition, the event will be the rollout of the new #Influencer Club aimed at social media influencers.
Founded by Dr. Ravi Singh (a PhD and expert in social media and technology), the magazine will cover the latest social media trends, technology, and tools for influencers.
The inaugural issue will feature Izabella Miko (whose film credits include “Coyote Ugly”, “Clash of the Titans”, and “Deadwood”), her thoughts on being an influencer, and her “Code Red/Code Blue” initiative. Also featured in the issue will be rising teen influencer Serena Bailey, who has been signed to the Page Parkes modeling agency. Both will also be in attendance at the February 22 Miami launch party.
The event, which between 100-200 Gen Z and Millennial influencers will attend, will also highlight the new #Influencer Club, an exclusive membership for social media influencers that allows them special access to monthly “influencer only” events, that include private professional photoshoots, opportunities to be featured in the magazine, meet and greets with brands for potential collaborations, and much more. Each member will receive a digital membership, which allows streamlined access to all member benefits; and the ability to securely and efficiently trade or lend their membership to others when not in use.
The magazine’s initial reach will be over 2000 + influencers in South Florida and a 10k+ subscriber base nationwide and will be available for free online. It will also be available in a digital version for $2.99 per issue, or print version for $19.99 per issue (including postage).
WHERE: 257 NW 24th Street Miami, FL
WHEN: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
For interview or press opportunities, please contact Jenny Kefauver, (703) 850-3533 or jenny@socialpayme.com
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Roger Kuo, (415) 501-0345 or roger@socialpayme.com
To request an invitation to attend the event, please contact Melissa Broussard, (226) 791-6574 melissa@socialpayme.com
