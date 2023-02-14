Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,768 in the last 365 days.

The Deputy Foreign Minister received the copies of credentials of the Ambassador of Sweden

The Deputy Foreign Minister received the copies of credentials of the Ambassador of Sweden

14/02/2023

94

On 14th of February 2023, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the copies of credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Turkmenistan (with a residence in Stockholm) Mr. Tomas Danestad.

The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Sweden on his appointment and wished him success in his activity.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the international and regional organizations. 

The diplomats expressed the need to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation. The necessity was stressed to intensify activities to expand trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction by creating new mechanisms for cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the further expansion of multi-sided Turkmen-Swedish cooperation in various spheres of mutual interest.

You just read:

The Deputy Foreign Minister received the copies of credentials of the Ambassador of Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.