The Deputy Foreign Minister received the copies of credentials of the Ambassador of Sweden

14/02/2023

94

On 14th of February 2023, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the copies of credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Turkmenistan (with a residence in Stockholm) Mr. Tomas Danestad.

The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Sweden on his appointment and wished him success in his activity.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the international and regional organizations.

The diplomats expressed the need to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation. The necessity was stressed to intensify activities to expand trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction by creating new mechanisms for cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the further expansion of multi-sided Turkmen-Swedish cooperation in various spheres of mutual interest.