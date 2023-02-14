The Turkmen delegation took part in the World Government Summit - 2023

14/02/2023

In the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a large-scale meeting - the World Government Summit - 2023, was held under the slogan "The Image of the Future Government". Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in it at the head of the Turkmen delegation.

In his speech at the summit, the Vice-Premier stressed the need to unite the efforts of states and international organizations in the implementation of the tasks of sustainable development on a global scale, to focus on this direction. The speech also noted that in the context of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, the implementation of tasks related to climate, much attention is paid to the implementation of national programs and international obligations of Turkmenistan.

Also in Dubai, a meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov and the Minister for Cabinet Affairs of the UAE Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi.

The parties stressed that bilateral and multilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE are systematically developing, which is facilitated by the high-level Turkmen-Emirati talks. Particular attention was paid to the fact that the recently completed official visit of the Hero-Arkadag to the United Arab Emirates opened another important page in the history of interstate relations. As a result of the meeting, a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Turkmenistan on the exchange of experience in the field of development and modernization of the state" was signed.

During the talks with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, issues related to the intensification of cooperation in various sectors of the economy and the development of cultural ties were discussed.

Also in Dubai, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov held talks with the Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that Turkmenistan is interested in developing cooperation with this large, authoritative international organization, and expressed confidence that this would greatly contribute to the further stable economic development of the country. The Director General of the World Trade Organization emphasized that the organization she leads highly appreciates the economic strategy of Turkmenistan and measures for its implementation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that progress would be made in the work carried out in accordance with the plans for interaction between Turkmenistan and the World Trade Organization.