Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba presented copies of his credentials

14/02/2023

On February 14, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepción, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador of Cuba presented copies of his credentials. Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide him with all kinds of assistance and support in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the successful development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Cuba in the political, diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian fields, the parties expressed their intention to increase all-round cooperation and readiness to work together to further intensify them. The interlocutors also discussed the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, the importance of establishing inter-parliamentary relations, as well as intensifying cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, was emphasized. The parties discussed issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, in particular through the Group of Friends of Neutrality for the sake of peace, security and sustainable development.

Mutual interest in developing relations in the fields of culture and sports and expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare was also voiced.

