New Financial Survey Highlights Canadians’ Money Woes

One key survey finding is despite budgeting being one of the best ways a person can take charge of their money, alleviate debt, and save for the future, one-third (33%) of respondents don’t have one.

“Without a budget, Canadians are at risk of overspending, accumulating debt, and even falling into financial hardship. Knowing exactly how your income is being allocated is the first step in setting yourself up for financial success,” says Enoch Omololu, personal finance expert and founder of Savvy New Canadians.

When asked what their biggest financial concern is, 36% said they worry their investments will decline while one-quarter (23%) worry they won’t have enough money saved for retirement.

Considering mounting inflation across the country, it’s not surprising that a hefty 54% of respondents said they have a negative outlook on their personal finances. Some of the sacrifices respondents said they had to make included cutting back on entertainment to dropping out of post-secondary education or having to sell a house or car.

Omololu adds, “These larger cutbacks, where someone has to forgo an education for example, can have lasting impacts on individuals and families. Having to sacrifice furthering your education to keep your housing could easily result in someone becoming trapped in a paycheque to paycheque cycle, making it difficult for them to return to their studies.”

Perhaps the best takeaway from the survey: when asked what piece of financial advice had been the most beneficial, 41% of respondents selected ‘live within your means’.

Methodology

Survey polled 652 Canadians aged 18+ between December 20, 2022, and January 16, 2023.

